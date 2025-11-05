Girl with special needs receives adaptive bike from local business, charity

WARRENDALE, Pa. — A local family was gifted a new adaptive bike for their daughter as part of a charity partnership with a local business.

Guardian Protection said they have worked with Variety Children’s Charity for the past eight years to provide 13 bikes to different children.

The parents of a four-year-old girl with special needs from Warrendale got one on Wednesday. They said it will not only help with her rehabilitation from spinal surgery but also allow her to ride with her brothers.

“Sometimes it can be hard to get things through insurance and get approved for medical devices that might not seem necessary, but for families like ours, this is completely necessary for us to function like a family,” mother Nataly Price said. “Thank you, just isn’t enough.”

Price said the bike has functions that will allow it to grow with her, meaning she can use it for many years.

Guardian said the bike came from the donations and fundraising efforts by their own employees. They raised $2,500 to cover the cost by holding raffles and other fundraisers.

“Our employees work every day to keep homes and businesses safer,” Guardian President Bryan Cipoletti said. “That same passion drives them to help families, and bring peace of mind and joy by giving a child the chance to ride a bike just like her friends do.”

Both parents said they are extremely thankful.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group