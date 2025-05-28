Gloomy, cool Wednesday with on-and-off rain showers through the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Gloomy and cool today with on and off rain through the afternoon. Temperatures will only make it to around 60 degrees. Scattered showers continue in spots this evening with cloudy conditions overnight. Patchy fog may develop in spots late tonight into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be warmer with highs in the low 70s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out. Scattered rain showers will close out the work week Friday afternoon and evening. Thunder is possible.

Showers and clouds kick off the weekend Saturday morning as temperatures remain cool and below average in the 60s. Sunday looks dry, bright and warmer with highs around 70 degrees.

