GNC opens new store in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

PITTSBURGH — A new GNC store has opened in Pittsburgh.

Iceburgh joined GNC officials to for the store’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on Smallman Street in the Strip District.

People can stop into the store to try samples. A free yoga class will be held there on Sunday morning.

The new store is the 21st GNC to open in the greater Pittsburgh area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group