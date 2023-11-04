Local

GNC opens new store in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

GNC opens new store in Pittsburgh’s Strip District Beth Lewis - General Manager of GNC Strip District Store, Iceburgh - Pittsburgh Penguins Mascot, Vilma Carpignano - GNC Regional Director, Jason Sapp - GNC VP II, North America Retail, Bobby Wilson - Pittsburgh Councilman - District 1 and Nate Frazier - EVP Chief Operating Officer (Amber Boothe/Amber Booth)

PITTSBURGH — A new GNC store has opened in Pittsburgh.

Iceburgh joined GNC officials to for the store’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on Smallman Street in the Strip District.

People can stop into the store to try samples. A free yoga class will be held there on Sunday morning.

The new store is the 21st GNC to open in the greater Pittsburgh area.

