‘Go Red For Women’ event held in Pittsburgh to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease

PITTSBURGH — Many people do not know that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women.

The disease beats out all cancers combined.

Nearly 45 percent of women over 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

The Go Red For Women event aimed to raise awareness of this problem.

It was hosted by the American Heart Association at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Wednesday night.

Medical professionals discussed the problems and offered hands-on CPR training.

It all comes as June is CPR and Heart Health Awareness Month.

“It’s critically important for women to understand that our symptoms are never the same as men’s, and heart health is our number one killer,” said Lesley Mann with “We need to be out there educating women everywhere.

Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic emceed the event.

