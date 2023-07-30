Goats eat unwanted plants, clear the way for volunteers to plant more at local park

PITTSBURGH — The annual “Goat Fest” was held at South Side Park on Saturday.

The event brings a petting zoo, live music, and food vendors to the Arlington Ball Field.

Goats come into the park and eat unwanted and invasive plants, clearing the way for volunteers to plant native flora.

“The goats go in there and eat it all up and they let you see the lay of the land and let you see what has to be done so volunteers can follow,” Kitty Vagley, a board member of Friends of Southside Park, said.

Anyone who would like to help plant in the park is welcome to volunteer every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.

