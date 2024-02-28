Local

GoFundMe organized for teenager hurt in North Strabane house fire

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Fire The call came in around 11:30 p.m. for a fire in the 4000 block of Bentwood Drive in North Strabane Township.

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A student at Canon-McMillan High School is recovering after suffering serious burns in a house fire over the weekend.

Dominic Mansmann is a senior on the school’s hockey team. He has been in the ICU burn unit since Sunday.

>> Teen hurt in North Strabane house fire

According to a GoFundMe, Dominic will need extensive surgeries and hospital stays to heal.

The community is raising money for his medical expenses.

Click here if you would like to donate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Wendy’s clarifies dynamic pricing statement
  • Double Tree Hotel next to Monroeville Convention Center closing its doors
  • Personal care home where dementia patient died opted not to open secured unit last year
  • VIDEO: Application seeks development of property near Acrisure Stadium, science center
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read