GoFundMe organized for teenager hurt in North Strabane house fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A student at Canon-McMillan High School is recovering after suffering serious burns in a house fire over the weekend.

Dominic Mansmann is a senior on the school’s hockey team. He has been in the ICU burn unit since Sunday.

>> Teen hurt in North Strabane house fire

According to a GoFundMe, Dominic will need extensive surgeries and hospital stays to heal.

The community is raising money for his medical expenses.

Click here if you would like to donate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group