Golf fans not only taking in U.S. Open for themselves, but for loved ones who couldn’t come

OAKMONT, Pa. — People are making their way to Oakmont Country Club — a course considered to be one of golf’s “Cathedrals” — all week for the U.S. Open.

We’ve seen more golf fans on Tuesday than on Monday, taking advantage of the chance to see golfers like Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau practice for the tournament this week.

One of those fans is Ray Albensi. He lived in Turtle Creek until 1992, and then moved to Kentucky.

He drove in Monday night, which is about a six-hour drive. His brother-in-law got him a ticket for the U.S. Open for his birthday, but unfortunately, his brother-in-law wasn’t able to make it and is currently in the hospital.

So he came on Tuesday with his nephew, his niece’s husband, and some of their friends.

Since his brother-in-law can’t be at the U.S. Open, Albensi said they’re going to make sure he still gets some good merchandise, and says they’ve been thinking about him all day.

“Almost definitely,” Albensi said. “His son purchased a U.S. Open poster for him for Father’s Day, so that’s a nice gift, and I’ll be purchasing some merchandise for my family back home,” Albensi said.

