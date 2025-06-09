Golf fans pack Red Lot at Hartwood Acres to board U.S. Open shuttles

OAKMONT, Pa. — Thousands of golf superfans showed up at the Red Lot at Hartwood Acres bright and early Monday morning, boarding the first of many charter buses that will shuttle them and workers to the site of the U.S. Open in Oakmont.

Before the sun even came up, dozens of cars were lined up on the first day of practice rounds for this year’s U.S. Open. The Red Lot is designated for those traveling from the north and west, and the blue lot at Monroeville Mall is for those coming from the south and east.

“I love that it’s local this year, and I just really enjoy watching golf,” said Taylor Hajtol, an avid golfer.

Our Channel 11 crew boarded a shuttle later in the morning. We weren’t allowed to shoot any video on board but timed out the trip to be less than 20 minutes, since the shuttles had access to service gates along the Turnpike. Fans were dropped off within 150 yards of Gate 1 and couldn’t wait to get inside.

“Most of the golfers we want to see are out earlier this morning, so we figured, come out early instead of spending the whole day,” said Kooper Huffman.

But what they’re most excited about? The opportunity to see some of the biggest names in the sport.

“Scottie Scheffler – I think he’s everyone’s guy,” said Kelly Huffman.

“I’m a big Jordan Spieth fan,” said Michael Weaver, who also attended the Open in Oakmont in 2007 and 2016. “I hope he comes back into form. I think Scottie’s going to be tough to beat this year,”

“Rory, whenever he won his Grand Slam, that was really awesome to watch,” Hajtol said. “If something else were to happen like that here, I just think that would be really cool.”

More than 130 buses will run continuously from 5:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

