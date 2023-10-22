‘Gonna be hard to get over that one’: Pitt reacts to slide ruling

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As Christian Veilleux stood within the bowels of Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium Saturday night, he kept his head held high. He knew that he did what he could against Wake Forest.

And when he took off on 3rd-and-8 late in the fourth quarter, with under a minute remaining in the contest, he knew the exact yardage he needed to convert the first down. When he looked back on it, he felt like he had it. But it ultimately didn’t matter what he thought.

The officials marked Veilleux short, determining that he began his slide short of the line to gain, and Veilleux regrets how it played out.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group