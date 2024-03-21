Local

Gonzales, Pirates pummeled by Stanton, Yankees, 12-0

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Sports Now

New York Yankees KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 01: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees watches from the dugout in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Marco Gonzales surrendered four home runs while on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 12-0 blowout loss to the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Wednesday.

Three of the four blasts Gonzales yielded in his outing came off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton. In the bottom of the first, Stanton tattooed a two-run homer to center and quickly struck again with a grand slam the following inning. The pair of home runs combined to measure over 900 feet in total.

Stanton hit a measly 426-foot solo home run in the fourth inning to put the Yankees (11-14-1) ahead 9-0.

