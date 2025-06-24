Local

Gonzales Stays Red Hot, Pham Hits First Homer in Pirates’ Gutsy Win Over Brewers

By Danny Demilio
Pirates Brewers Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Tommy Pham gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, June 23, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) (Aaron Gash/AP)
PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Nick Gonzales had a career-high five hits and Tommy Pham connected on his first home run of the season in the Pirates’ win over the Brewers at American Family Field on Monday night.

How We Got There

Gonzales put the Pirates (32-48) ahead in the top of the first inning with a double to left-center field.

In the top of the fourth, he hammered a 416-foot home run to center field to extend the Pirates’ lead to 3-0.

The Brewers (43-44) didn’t score against Braxton Ashcraft, who threw 3.0 scoreless innings in his first big-league start, but struck for two runs against Hunter Stratton in the bottom of the fourth.

