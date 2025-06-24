Gonzales Stays Red Hot, Pham Hits First Homer in Pirates’ Gutsy Win Over Brewers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Nick Gonzales had a career-high five hits and Tommy Pham connected on his first home run of the season in the Pirates’ win over the Brewers at American Family Field on Monday night.

How We Got There

Gonzales put the Pirates (32-48) ahead in the top of the first inning with a double to left-center field.

In the top of the fourth, he hammered a 416-foot home run to center field to extend the Pirates’ lead to 3-0.

Two-run home run for Tommy Pham! 👏 pic.twitter.com/9NFxFb3hr5 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 24, 2025

The Brewers (43-44) didn’t score against Braxton Ashcraft, who threw 3.0 scoreless innings in his first big-league start, but struck for two runs against Hunter Stratton in the bottom of the fourth.

