Google’s statewide internet safety tour comes to Charles Huston Middle School

Google is launching a statewide tour to teach kids to stay safe and secure online.

One of the first stops was in Lower Burrell, where students at Charles Huston Middle School got a lesson on internet safety.

The program is called “Be Internet Awesome,” with sixth through eighth graders learning from a team at Google.

The program includes creating a safe password, avoiding talking to strangers and prioritizing digital wellbeing.

The tour will also stop in other cities, including Harrisburg, Erie and Scranton.

Principal Travis Welch says the Google program goes hand in hand with a new course at the middle school.

“Most of the things that we deal with, especially in the school, is things that take place on social media, on the internet,” Welch said. “It really is...something that kids, whether they are prepared for or not, are going to experience, so anything we can do to educate them to how to navigate it appropriately is the best-case scenario.”

