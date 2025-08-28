GOP lawmaker proposes $500M annual boost for state’s crumbling bridges

A Republican legislator’s bill would put $2.5 billion of the state’s rainy-day fund into the funding of bridge repairs across Pennsylvania.

State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff’s House Bill 1820 was referred Tuesday to the Pennsylvania House Transportation Committee, which could discuss it sometime after the House reconvenes in late September. Benninghoff is the Republican chair of the House Transportation Committee.

HB 1820 would put $500 million a year for five years into the commonwealth’s Supplemental Roads and Bridges Account to fund construction, maintenance and repair of the commonwealth’s roads and bridges. The funding from the Rainy Day Fund would be instead of the Pennsylvania House-passed proposed budget that would provide PennDOT with as much as $500 million in bonds through the Commonwealth Financing Agency for roads and bridge repairs.

