Gov. Shapiro, former Steeler Ryan Shazier visit Pennsylvania trooper injured in June shoot-out

By WPXI.com News Staff

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro and former Steeler Ryan Shazier visited a Pennsylvania State trooper in the hospital who was injured in a shoot-out in Juniata County in June.

Lt. James Wagner was shot and injured when a Thompsontown man allegedly began shooting at patrol vehicles in the parking lot of the state police station in Lewistown.

Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr., 29, was killed in the shooting.

“I appreciate you very much — and we continue to be inspired by your strength and your kind soul here in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Shapiro said in a tweet.

