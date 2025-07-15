Gov. Shapiro joins multi-state lawsuit challenging withheld school funding

Governor Josh Shapiro has joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to withhold millions in school funding.

The suit involves 25 other states as well as the District of Columbia. It claims the Trump administration is unlawfully holding $230 million owed to Pennsylvania schools.

The funding covers things like before and after-school programming, as well as teacher training and development.

“I’m suing to force the Trump administration to deliver the money our students and schools were promised and owed,” Shapiro’s statement said in part. “If anyone tries to hurt students here in Pennsylvania, they’ll have to go through me.”

This isn’t the only suit the governor has against the administration.

Shapiro last month sued the USDA for terminating funding that supports local farmers and food banks.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group