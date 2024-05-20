Gov. Shapiro launches new state tourism brand encouraging those who live nearby to visit

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Josh Shapiro and other state officials announced the launch of Pennsylvania’s new state tourism brand and summer travel marketing campaign on Monday.

The campaign is called Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway and is meant to encourage more people to visit the Commonwealth.

Officials are promoting the state as a “premier weekend getaway destination,” highlighting the close driving proximity to hubs on the East Coast — like New York City, Baltimore and Washington D.C. — and boasting the towns throughout that have world-class dining options, renowned historical sites, outdoor recreation, and top tier sports teams. Shapiro says all of those experiences can be had in a single weekend by nearly 72 million people who live within a four-hour drive of the state.

“More people deserve the chance to come here and experience the magic of Pennsylvania for themselves,” Shapiro said. Pennsylvania is the Great American Getaway, and my Administration is making tourism a top priority for the first time in more than a decade – it is a central part of our economic development strategy and my new budget calls for an $18 million increase for tourism and business marketing. This new brand and funding will help us grow small businesses, support our communities, and create opportunity for more Pennsylvanians.”

To promote this brand, VISIT PA launched a marketing campaign titled “Your Great American Getaway Starts Here” which runs in nearby regional markets until August. Travelers will also the brands at sports games, concerts, festivals, and transit stations across Pennsylvania and New York throughout the summer.

VisitPITTSBURGH congratulated Shapiro for the launch of this new tourism brand. Their statement reads in part:

We applaud Governor Shapiro for his vision, leadership and commitment to raising the profile of the travel and tourism industry in Pennsylvania. The Great American Getaway celebrates our state’s rich history, while showcasing the diverse and vibrant attractions that Pennsylvania has to offer—including the authentic experiences found right here in Pittsburgh. This exciting new global brand will undoubtedly enhance our state’s reputation as a premier travel destination—and just in time for peak travel season.

I look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Governor’s Office and the Department of Community and Economic Development to promote our region’s unique cultural, historical and recreational experiences to travelers worldwide.

