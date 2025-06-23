Gov. Shapiro: No state money for new Steelers, Eagles stadiums

This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ lease at Acrisure Stadium is up at the end of the 2030 season, just five years in the future. But if the Steelers are thinking about getting state money for a new stadium when their current lease ends, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has other ideas.

Speaking at the NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Sunday, Shapiro said that he has concerns about the Pennsylvania budget in light of federal cuts under the administration of President Donald Trump, and doesn’t see sports stadiums as a spending priority.

“I’m very worried about the overall budget,” Shapiro said via the Associated Press. “I’m very worried about the overall economic situation given the federal cuts. You want to balance investing in tourism, investing in sports, investing in great arenas and facilities, with making sure that you’re also investing those dollars in things that Pennsylvanians need most.”

