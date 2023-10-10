Gov. Shapiro orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of lives lost in Israel

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Flags will fly at half-staff across Pennsylvania for the next several days in recognition of the lives lost in Israel after a surprise weekend attack by Hamas militants.

Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds to immediately fly at half-staff Tuesday morning. The order goes into effect immediately and remains in effect through Friday.

“I condemn the horrific acts of war in Israel by Hamas and their enablers. These attacks on innocent Israeli civilians are abhorrent and warrant world condemnation and outrage,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Our family has shared many special moments in Israel and our hearts break for those living this horror now. We stand in solidarity against terror and are praying for all people in Israel.”

