Gov. Shapiro recognizes troopers who responded to Trump assassination attempt with prestigious award

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Trump rally assassination attempt
Trump attempted assassination BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Law enforcement agents stand near the stage of a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Gov. Josh Shapiro is recognizing dozens of state troopers for their response to the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump nearly a year ago in Butler County.

The governor just recognized Commonwealth employees from nine state agencies with the Governor’s Award for Excellence for their public service contributions.

Among the awardees was the Presidential Rally Incident Team. Shapiro is honoring the 33 troopers who made up the team for their “heroic actions to protect the public and aid victims,” as well as for working “tirelessly on the monthslong investigation into the incident.”

According to Gov. Shapiro, this award is one of the highest honors a Commonwealth employee can earn.

“My Administration is honored to recognize these individuals, just a small portion of the incredible state employees who work hard and serve with integrity every day," he said.

