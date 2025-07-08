Gov. Shapiro signs bill cracking down on abandoned boats into law

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Josh Shapiro just signed a bill into law that’s meant to help clean up Pennsylvania’s lakes and rivers.

Channel 11 first told you about the plan to get abandoned boats out of waterways last week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> New legislation cracks down on abandoned boats in Pennsylvania rivers, lakes

Rep. Anita Astorino Kulik (D-45) introduced the bill, saying the abandoned boats can create a dangerous situation for boaters and wildlife.

“…Leaking fuel, leaking chemicals, a boat that isn’t sunk enough down that another boat could possibly hit,” Kulik said. “Out this way, we’re obviously most concerned about the three rivers and the boats we all see floating around,” she previously told Channel 11.

The timing of the legislation is also important, since the Commonwealth is preparing for several major events, like the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh and America 250.

The law establishes new definitions and a timetable for how long a boat can be abandoned on a river or lake. It goes into effect after the first of the year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group