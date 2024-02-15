Gov. Shapiro visits small businesses in Mount Lebanon

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro walked up and down the main street in Mount Lebanon on Wednesday visiting several small businesses as part of his statewide “Main Street Matters” tour.

The governor, along with local legislators, highlighted their $25 million proposal to support small businesses across the commonwealth including Empire Music in Mount Lebanon.

The store’s owner said the community is their strength.

“What’s really unique about this uptown district is that the businesses are born out of the needs of the community. Most important, to have things local to you that serve people best around you,” said Joe Ravita, the owner of Empire Music.

In his speech, the governor said main streets in small towns are the backbone of the commonwealth and it’s a critical part of his economic development strategy.

“To strengthen those communities to make sure you have good safe and secure communities for folks to live in/ I also wanted to come here to hold Mount Lebanon up as an example to other communities across Pennsylvania on how to get it done,” said Governor Shapiro.

The proposal is part of his 2024-25 budget. Rolliers, a family-owned business that’s been around since the 1950s, says the Governor’s support helps.

“We are just one of many businesses in Mount Lebanon and we all work together and what helps us helps others,” said Brett Satterfield, an owner of Rolliers.

The new proposal builds off of a previous state program known as Keystone Communities program.

