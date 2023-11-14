Grammy award-winning comedian bringing his final tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A two-time Grammy award-winning comedian is stopping in Pittsburgh one last time before ending his touring career.

Lewis Black just announced his Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour — a global event that marks the end of his over 35-year-long career as a touring stand-up comedian.

The tour stops at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, in Munall, on March 10. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday.

