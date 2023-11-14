Local

Grammy award-winning comedian bringing his final tour to Pittsburgh

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Lewis Black the final tour

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A two-time Grammy award-winning comedian is stopping in Pittsburgh one last time before ending his touring career.

Lewis Black just announced his Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour — a global event that marks the end of his over 35-year-long career as a touring stand-up comedian.

The tour stops at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, in Munall, on March 10. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Giant Eagle announces end of fuelperks+ program
  • 11 Investigates after inmates escape residential reentry program
  • Robberies in Pittsburgh, Robinson Township are connected, police say
  • VIDEO: Hundreds of Pittsburghers plan to travel to D.C. Tuesday to join March for Israel
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read