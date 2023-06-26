Local

Grand opening ceremony held for Primanti Bros. inside Kennywood

By WPXI.com News Staff

RAW: Grand opening ceremony held for Primanti Bros. inside Kennywood

By WPXI.com News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Primanti Bros. inside Kennywood is now officially open!

A grand opening ceremony was held Monday with a sandwich cutting.

Click here to see more photos from the grand opening

Pittsburgh legend Toni Haggerty, the familiar face behind the sandwich, was also there to celebrate.

“The most recent collaborations with Primanti Bros. and other iconic Pittsburgh brands further solidifies Kennywood’s roots within the community and the park’s commitment to the city and its visitors,” said Rick Spicuzza, Kennywood’s Assistant General Manager. “We take great pride in all our local partnerships. It’s an honor to be a beloved institution for this long and we’re looking forward to creating many new memories for generations to come.”

The opening marks the continuation of Kennywood’s 125th birthday celebration. To mark the occasion, the first 125 guests will receive a free Primanti Bros. sandwich sample.

You can find the restaurant in the Lost Kennywood section of the park, and it will be open during park hours.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Tesla on Autopilot when it crashed into construction vehicle, state police say
  • 2 women shot, killed in New Sewickley Township identified
  • Person fatally shot while riding bike in Pittsburgh’s North Side
  • VIDEO: 2 people shot in Homewood South bar parking lot
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read