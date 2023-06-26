Grand opening ceremony held for Primanti Bros. inside Kennywood

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Primanti Bros. inside Kennywood is now officially open!

A grand opening ceremony was held Monday with a sandwich cutting.

Pittsburgh legend Toni Haggerty, the familiar face behind the sandwich, was also there to celebrate.

“The most recent collaborations with Primanti Bros. and other iconic Pittsburgh brands further solidifies Kennywood’s roots within the community and the park’s commitment to the city and its visitors,” said Rick Spicuzza, Kennywood’s Assistant General Manager. “We take great pride in all our local partnerships. It’s an honor to be a beloved institution for this long and we’re looking forward to creating many new memories for generations to come.”

The opening marks the continuation of Kennywood’s 125th birthday celebration. To mark the occasion, the first 125 guests will receive a free Primanti Bros. sandwich sample.

You can find the restaurant in the Lost Kennywood section of the park, and it will be open during park hours.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group