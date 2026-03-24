GrayMatter expands factory modernization capabilities with Michigan deal

PITTSBURGH — GrayMatter, an industrial automation and digital transformation company, announced it has acquired FTE Factory Advisors, a transformation consultancy based in Michigan.

The deal was supported by investment partner Tailwind Capital, according to a prepared statement by GrayMatter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

GrayMatter, based in Sewickley, had revenue of almost $90 million in 2025 and employed about 299 before the acquisition, with 34 based in the Pittsburgh region, according to submissions for Pittsburgh Business Times lists. Factory Advisors in based in Troy, Michigan.

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