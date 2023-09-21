‘A great individual’: Butler firefighter hurt in crash joined department last week, fire chief says

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. — Johnathan Faith is a beloved father of two kids and a new member of the West Sunbury Volunteer fire department.

The fire chief said Faith officially became a member just last week after he learned the department was in need of volunteers.

“He actually reached out to me. I’ve known him for quite a few years and said I want to join. What do I have to do?” said Chief Justin O’Hara for the West Sunbury Vol. Fire Dept.

On Tuesday night, Faith had his first training session.

“That training session in particular we were going over motor vehicle accidents and extrication ironically enough,” said Chief O’Hara.

When Faith went home after the training exercise, he got into a crash minutes later near the Clay Township Community Park along Route 138. His department was called to respond.

“There was a group of us that was still here talking about the training, and we knew immediately who it was,” said Chief O’Hara.

State police said the 18-year-old driver was leaving the community park here when she pulled out in front of the motorcycle.

Faith was seriously hurt and was flown to UPMC Presby. At last check, he is in stable condition. The chief said the department and community is one big family and they are hoping John will fully recover.

“He’s a great individual. He gives the shirt off his back to help anybody,” said Chief O’Hara. “John loves his kids more than anything and I know all he wants to do is see them.”

The driver and passenger in the car were not injured. State police said the driver has not been charged yet at this time.

