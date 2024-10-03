Greater Pennsylvania Red Cross looking for volunteers to help towns destroyed in Hurricane Helene

PITTSBURGH — The Greater American Red Cross is sending crews to help towns that were destroyed and damaged in Hurricane Helene.

Devastation struck across towns like Asheville, North Carolina, which was heavily damaged and flooded in the storm.

So far, more than 30 volunteers from the Greater Pennsylvania chapter have been deployed to assist people affected by Helene in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas.

The Red Cross is looking for even more local volunteers who are willing to travel this fall to support emergency shelters, providing people with a safe place to stay, food and water and critical services.

Volunteers are set to leave at around 9 a.m. and will head to Charlotte, where they’ll find out where to go next.

Those interested in volunteering can do so on the Red Cross’s website.

