Greater Pennsylvania Red Cross looking for volunteers to help towns destroyed in Hurricane Helene

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Hurricane Helene Damage LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 28: The Rocky Broad River flows into Lake Lure and overflows the town with debris from Chimney Rock, North Carolina after heavy rains from Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024, in Lake Lure, North Carolina. Approximately six feet of debris piled on the bridge from Lake Lure to Chimney Rock, blocking access. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images) (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Greater American Red Cross is sending crews to help towns that were destroyed and damaged in Hurricane Helene.

Devastation struck across towns like Asheville, North Carolina, which was heavily damaged and flooded in the storm.

So far, more than 30 volunteers from the Greater Pennsylvania chapter have been deployed to assist people affected by Helene in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas.

The Red Cross is looking for even more local volunteers who are willing to travel this fall to support emergency shelters, providing people with a safe place to stay, food and water and critical services.

Volunteers are set to leave at around 9 a.m. and will head to Charlotte, where they’ll find out where to go next.

Those interested in volunteering can do so on the Red Cross’s website.

