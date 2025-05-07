Greensburg Bishop, parishioners, and non-Catholics weigh in on day one of Papal Conclave

GREENSBRUG, Pa. — Just 16 days after his death, Cardinals in the Catholic Church have sequestered themselves inside the Sistine Chapel to elect Pope Francis’ successor.

“I, like Catholics around the world find today and the days that are following as days of great anticipation,” said Bishop Larry Kulick of the Greensburg Diocese.

Some Catholics and Non-Catholics in Greensburg tell Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek the next Pope has big shoes to fill.

Several hope it will be someone who is in touch with a technological world, someone who can help bring more youth to the church, and one who can help bring peace and unity.

“The way that Pope Francis had guided us is really a blessing to the world and to the country,” said Rosalinda Castillo.

“I’m hoping it’ll be somebody rather like Francis, in sort of the attitude and humility and care for the poor and those who are downtrodden and someone who is as gutsy as he is,” added Steel Halling, who isn’t Catholic.

“I’m hoping that the next Pope will be brave enough and courageous enough to handle all the problems that may come from all the chaotic parts of the world,” said Frank Castillo.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek was with Bishop Kulick as the first black smoke came from the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday. No new Pope has been elected yet, but he encourages everyone to pray for the Cardinals.

“As any priest, bishop, or the Holy Father, we are called to live the example of Jesus Christ, and Jesus Christ gave us that example of great humility and also service. I’m very confident the Holy Father will exhibit both a sense of humility but also a sense of pastoral care as he governs the people as our spiritual leader,” Kulick said. “I think we’re all looking forward to welcoming the new Holy Father, to respecting him, looking towards him as our spiritual father, and really being open to the spiritual guidance and truly the leadership he is going to offer for all of us.”

