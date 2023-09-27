Greensburg man accused of luring, sexually assaulting child released from jail

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Back in March, an 11-year-old girl was riding her bike and took a break at the BFS gas station in Youngwood. Then, police say an employee at the nearby Dollar General lured her into his car and sexually assaulted her.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Greensburg man accused of luring child allegedly told police he ‘used to be a bad guy’

Now, that man is out of jail, but his case has yet to go to trial.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., why the man was let out of prison.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group