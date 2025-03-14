Greensburg man accused of sexually assaulting child multiple times

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times last summer.

The Westmoreland County DA’s Office said police received a ChildLine alert about John Schmidt-Short, 26, of Greensburg in February.

During their investigation, police learned the child had been assaulted during sleepovers that started in the late summer of 2024.

Investigators said the child also had injuries that aligned with the allegations against Schmidt-Short.

He faces charges of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

Schmidt-Short was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison on a $250,000 bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group