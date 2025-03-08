Greensburg man found guilty of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old child

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Greensburg man was found guilty of sexually a child.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said James Swanson, 48, was convicted of the crime on Thursday after a three-day-long trial.

Police said the child was raped in 2019 when the victim was three years old. State police learned about the crimes after the victim told several adults what was happening.

“I want to thank the jury of men and women who thoughtfully considered this case. This verdict serves as a testament to the courage and resiliency shown by this young victim who was taken advantage of by an adult they inherently trusted,” DA Ziccarelli said. “I thank Pennsylvania State Police for their investigative findings and commend ADA Barr for prosecuting this case on behalf of the Commonwealth. I hope the closure of this case brings peace to the family moving forward.”

Swanson will be sentenced in the next 90 days.

