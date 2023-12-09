Greensburg residents donate gifts to Toys for Tots at Z&M Harley-Davidson dealership

Westmoreland County residents supported Toys for Tots at the Z&M Harley-Davidson in Greensburg.

Z&M, Mutual Aid EMS and Bolkovac Law Offices organized the event. People dropped off unwrapped toys at the dealership on W Hills Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Families in the area say this is a long-lasting tradition for them. One mother plans to pass it on to the next generation.

“It’s her first visit. She’s only 9 months old. She’s going to be going here every single time,” Rebecca Lawrence said. “I have been coming here since I was about five years old.”

Santa was there to take pictures with kids for free.

The Grinch also participated in a skit where he attempted to steal gifts on a motorcycle.

Z&M says all of the toys are distributed locally.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group