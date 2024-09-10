Greensburg Restaurant Week gives boost to area businesses during off-season

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The woodfired oven at El Diablo Brewing Company is working overtime this week as the restaurant participates in Greensburg Restaurant Week. The restaurant is one of 17 participating in the event.

Ray Flowers and his wife Rachel have owned and operated El Diablo Brewing Company in Greensburg since they opened in 2021. Since then, they have participated in and look forward to the Greensburg Restaurant Week. This year, they’re expecting to be busy.

“It gives us that extra boost that we really need,” Rachel Flowers said.

Greensburg Restaurant Week is held in January and September, which are the slower months for restaurants in the area.

“It’s mainly to help increase the off seasons,” said Anna McClain, Event Manager with Think Greensburg. “It tends to be those two are the off seasons for many of our restaurants, so we’re really trying to get people back into the city, back into the restaurants during their said off-season.”

This week, 17 restaurants have a dedicated special menu to encourage people to come and check out their restaurants. El Diablo is selling a three course meal with specials that showcase their chefs’ talents. Many of the restaurants are doing the same.

“It’s really a welcoming time of the year for us because September is typically a little bit on the slower side,” Flowers said. “So, it gives us an opportunity to take that slow time and showcase some of the things that our chefs can do.”

There is also an incentive to visit multiple restaurants participating in Greensburg Restaurant Week.

At participating restaurants, you can pick up a passport.

When you visit one of the restaurants and order from the restaurant week menu, that restaurant will stamp or sign your passport.

If you visit at least three, you can be entered for a chance to win $10 gift cards from the participating restaurants.

“It’s a nice incentive for people who want to dine to go to multiple restaurants, and then participate further along where people can return to the restaurants they went to, or try the ones they didn’t get the opportunity to,” McClain said.

Greensburg Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, September 15.

For a list of all participating restaurants and their restaurant week menus, click here

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group