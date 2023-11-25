Greensburg small businesses incentivizing shoppers on Small Business Saturday

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Black Friday was busy for all kinds of stores in Greensburg, including Petagogy, a pet supply store. The owners have been in business for nearly 11 years.

Even though Black Friday is busy, Small Business Saturday is one of their most important days.

“It’s absolutely crucial,” said co-owner Elsie Lampl. “It’s one of our biggest sale days of the year. Every effort that people make going to independent retailers is greatly appreciated.”

That’s why -- like last year -- the Greensburg Business and Professional Association is teaming up with small businesses all across the city to help encourage people to shop small.

“Small Business Saturday is an opportunity for us to show our stuff, and to get people excited for shopping local,” said Amy Beeghly, Co-owner of Beeghly and Company Jewelers))

This year, shoppers will get a bingo card. 21 stores can be found on the bingo card. All shoppers have to do is stop into the businesses, find a stuffed elf the business has put on display or is hiding, and have an employee sign off.

Then, once they have a typical bingo, they can turn it in for a chance to win gift cards.

You don’t have to buy anything at the stores, because the goal is to get people into new small businesses they’ve never been in before.

“The more foot traffic, the more people who come in, especially people who haven’t been in our store, maybe they get their bingo card from Wight Elephant or Penelope’s and they go there all the time but they see, “Oh! Petagogy is on the list! Let’s go check it out!” Lampl said.

They’re also helping with parking -- which has been sometimes a sore subject in Greensburg.

A recent study showed there is enough parking, but it’s not always convenient for where people want to go. They’re helping to feed the meter, hoping people will check out more stores, or even come back again another day to shop.

It’s all important for the city’s economy.

“The money stays here,” Beeghly said. “The money stays in the community. It’s not like shopping big box. The money actually stays here and benefits our community in many ways.”

There are nearly 50 businesses that are giving away these envelopes with 50 cents each to help with parking on shoppers’ next visit to town.

