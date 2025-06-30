Grill fire spreads to porch, damages house in Plum

PLUM, Pa. — A house was damaged by flames in Plum on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Greendale Road for reports of a grill on fire.

Members of the Monroeville Fire Dept. Co #4 said the fire spread from the back deck and into the house.

Some of the house’s siding was scorched.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

