Group of parents presents proposal asking PPS to vote ‘no’ on school closures

PITTSBURGH — A group of parents says they’re trying to save Pittsburgh Public Schools after consultants recommended the district close more than a dozen schools.

The group presented its proposal at Smithfield United Church of Christ on Tuesday evening.

The group of parents is asking PPS to vote “no” on school closures until they’ve provided research to back the decision, a detailed cost analysis and an equity audit.

A central concern of Tuesday night’s meeting is that the consulting group’s plan would disproportionately affect minority students.

“The goal is for every student, no matter what color they are, but for the ones that look like my children, and Brown children, to be able to have a level playing field, one. And two, for them to know that you can be successful in whatever endeavor you want,” PPS parent Jazlyn Worthy said.

Gene Walker, PPS board president, was at the presentation. He told Channel 11 he hopes the superintendent can incorporate some of the community’s feedback.

