Group of teens fighting in Downtown Pittsburgh before 4th of July fireworks caught on camera

By WPXI.com News Staff

Fireworks Fireworks over Pittsburgh on July 4, 2023

PITTSBURGH — A group of teenagers fighting with one another just before the Fourth of July fireworks in Downtown Pittsburgh was caught on camera.

That wasn’t the only thing that raised safety concerns Tuesday night. A scare from firecrackers that were set off during the fireworks show sent people running from Point State Park.

On 11 News at 6 p.m., the changes people are calling for to keep the streets safe for everyone.

