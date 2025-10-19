Gusty winds and rain expected on Sunday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — We’re starting Sunday with unseasonably warm temperatures in the 60s. Winds will start picking up later in the morning and gust as high as 35 mph this afternoon outside of any showers or storms as we track the approach of a cold front.

An initial line of gusty showers is expected to push through this afternoon between approximately 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. There may not be much lightning with this activity, but sporadic wind gusts up to 40 or 50 mph are possible.

10/19 Severe Risks

Even behind the front, rain showers and windy conditions will continue in the evening and overnight with wind gusts exceeding 30 mph at times. Most of the rain will exit by daybreak Monday, but it will be much cooler and still breezy throughout the day.

Another round of light showers will push through on Tuesday before unseasonably chilly air settles in for the second half of the week. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s in some neighborhoods with breezy conditions lasting into Wednesday and Thursday.

