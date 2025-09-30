H-1B visa fee hike sparks concerns for Pittsburgh’s tech workforce and startups

PITTSBURGH — The Trump administration has updated the policy surrounding a visa type for specialty occupations, H-1Bs, to require a $100,000 fee alongside petitions in an effort to curb what the administration has called misuse. The move is expected to impact America’s tech workforce, and Pittsburgh is no exception.

“A lot of folks are in Pittsburgh because they’re on H-1B visas, working at Pitt, Carnegie Mellon or one of our other institutes of higher education,” Sean Luther, executive director of InnovatePGH, a nonprofit focused on elevating Pittsburgh’s innovation ecosystem, said. “I think this is going to create challenges for Pittsburgh startups. For sure, we don’t know exactly how big of an impediment that is, but this is maybe going to create additional challenges for our R&D system at the universities.”

According to public records, the biggest local H-1B beneficiary in 2025 as of the end of June is the University of Pittsburgh, which has been awarded 215. Oakland’s other largest higher education institution is also in the top five — Carnegie Mellon University has been awarded 78. Pitt did not respond to request for comment, while a CMU spokesperson indicated that the university would be unable to comment in time for publication.

