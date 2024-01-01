Local

Happy New Year, Baby: AHN Wexford welcomes first infant of 2024

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WEXFORD, Pa. — The first baby of the New Year has been born at Allegheny Health Network’s Wexford hospital.

Parents Samantha and Billy Polizotto welcomed their baby girl Capria Josephine at 12:46 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Capria came into the world weighing 7 lbs, 1 oz and is just over 18 inches long.

AHN Wexford said the family will receive a year of free diapers and a birthday gift basket.

Capria also received a gift of free swim lessons from Pittsburgh’s Goldfish Swim Schools.

