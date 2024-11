PITTSBURGH — The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Pittsburgh next month.

The world-famous exhibition basketball team combines athleticism, theater, entertainment and comedy in its performances.

Two family-friendly shows are scheduled at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 26, at 1 and 6 p.m.

