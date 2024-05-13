HARP holds second ‘Barks and Brews’ event to encourage community involvement

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh held a special event to encourage community members to become more involved with the organization.

The second annual “Barks and Brews” event was held at HARP’s East Side Shelter from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

More than 300 people attended the event.

Beers from at least 10 local breweries were offered up for people to try. Those breweries included: Abjuration Brew Co., Acclamation Brewing, Altered Genius Brewing Co., Back Alley Brewing Company, Dancing Gnome, Fermata Brewing Company, Late Addition Brewing & Blending, Sly Fox Brewing Company, and Threadbare Cider House & Meadery.

Food from BoonSeek, Gari Shoyu Sando Company, Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream and SrEat Food was served.

HARP said they hope the event gives animals the care they need by encouraging young professionals to stop by and become more involved.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group