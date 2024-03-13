HARP hopes ‘St. Paw-trick’s’ events will help clear out its near-capacity shelters

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) is offering special adoption discounts in the days leading up to St. Patrick’s Day.

Finding homes for animals in need while making sure there is space for those still waiting — that’s the mission of those who work and volunteer at HARP.

“We really want it to be a good fit for both the animal and the owner,” said Michele Frennier, HARP’s director of marketing. “As many folks know, shelters – not just HARP – are facing some high capacities of animals and animals who need homes.

Right now, HARP shelters are at 80% capacity, so a “St. Paw-tricks” celebration couldn’t come at a better time. Between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, HARP’s North Side and East Side campuses are holding a dog adoption event to help clear out their shelters. Potential adopters can pick a four-leaf clover revealing discounts, from 17-50%, for dogs older than six months.

“We have a wonderful adoption team that will take time with a potential adopter and ask them some questions,” Frennier said. “We want to do a little bit of matchmaking. Do you own your home or do you rent? Are there any kind of concerns?”

HARP adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchipping, a check-up, flea and tick protection, and heartworm testing.

For more information about adoptions at HARP, visit its website.

