HARP hosting ‘Happy Paw-Lidays’ event, reducing adoption costs this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting an adoption event, reducing costs for new pet parents.

During the “Happy Paw-Lidays” event this weekend, adoption fees will be reduced by 25% for adult animals ages 6 months and older.

To get the discount, adopters will need to donate an item to Ellie’s Pet Pantry.

All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and given flea and tick prevention before adoption.

The event will be held on Saturday and Sunday at both HARP locations.

From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, holiday treats and refreshments will be available. Santa Claus will be on-site to take photos with human guests.

For more information on donations and to see adoptable animals, click here.

