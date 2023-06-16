Have an opinion about the Allegheny County Jail? The county wants to hear from you

County officials are taking a look at how the Allegheny County Jail might be redesigned and are asking for the public’s opinion.

Since 2022, a team has been looking at how the building could be repurposed to promote the goal of a smaller population that optimizes employees’ and prisoners’ safety, health and well-being. They also want to better prepare prisoners for successful re-entry to the community by adding space that supports services.

They’ve taken steps toward that goal, including talking with people who were formerly incarcerated about the project, and are now surveying the public.

The survey is open through July 9 and can be taken here.

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group