‘He has it’: Kenny Pickett earns captainship in landslide

PITTSBURGH — When the Steelers named their captains for the 2023 season, Kenny Pickett came in as the lone offensive captain. Najee Harris and Mitch Trubisky were the two captains last year, and neither were selected this year. However, it showcased that Pickett trusts the Steelers locker room.

Mike Tomlin spoke upon that belief the locker room has in Pickett. In his second season, the young quarterback has garnered the trust and friendship of everyone in the locker room. So, while no other team captain was named offensively, that speaks to the belief the locker room has in Pickett.

“I think him being the lone captain on offense is no disrespect to the leadership of others but probably more reflection of everyone’s feel of his growth and development,” Tomlin said. “Not only as a player but as a leader within this collective. I think the votes reflected that on more than one side and the team’s view of him and his growth and development.”

