‘He would do anything for us’: Family remembers 12-year-old killed in Winfield Township crash

SAXONBURG, Pa. — A family is grieving after a young boy and his grandfather were killed in a crash in Winfield Township over the weekend.

Zane Rupert, 12, and his grandfather, David Faulx, were killed in a crash with a commercial truck Friday night.

Family described Zane as a sweet boy who lived life to the fullest and always put his family first.

At 5 p.m., Zane’s father shares what he’s going to miss most about his son.

