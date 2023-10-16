‘He would do anything for us’: Family remembers 12-year-old killed in Winfield Township crash

SAXONBURG, Pa. — A family is grieving after a young boy and his grandfather were killed in a crash in Winfield Township over the weekend.
Zane Rupert, 12, and his grandfather, David Faulx, were killed in a crash with a commercial truck Friday night.
Family described Zane as a sweet boy who lived life to the fullest and always put his family first.
