Head Coach power rankings: Steelers’ Mike Tomlin among NFL’s best

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was ranked the third-best head coach in the NFL in a preseason power ranking by Pro Football Network.

PFN ranked Tomlin third, behind only Kansas City Chiefs head coach and reigning Super Bowl champion head coach Andy Reid, and the man that has won more Lombardi Trophies than anyone else, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

When it comes to what prompted Tomlin’s high ranking, his consistency was at the top of the list.

