Heaney, Cruz lead Pirates to series win over Nats

Andrew Heaney did something he had not done since 2020 and Oneil Cruz did something he had not done since his final at-bat from the night before for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 1-0 win over the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on Thursday afternoon.

Cruz picked up right where he left off from Wednesday’s win. After hitting a grand slam in his final at-bat, the center fielder hit a laser over the right field wall to give the Pirates (8-12) an early lead. The 445-foot blast was the first-career leadoff home run for Cruz.

That was the lone run that was scored off former Pirates starter Trevor Williams (1-2), who allowed three hits and struck out five in 5.0 innings.

But the top pitching performance of the afternoon belonged to Heaney (1-1), who blanked the Nats (7-12) across a season-high 7.1 innings pitched.

