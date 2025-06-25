Heaney plagued by long ball, Pirates sloppy in loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Milwaukee Brewers hit three home runs off Andrew Heaney, who allowed seven runs for the second-straight start, in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 9-3 loss on Tuesday night at American Family Field.

How We Got There

Joey Ortiz put the Brewers (44-36) up 2-0 in the bottom of the third with a two-run home run off Heaney (3-7). The Pirates’ starter continued to be plagued by the long ball in his outing.

In the following inning, Caleb Durbin hit a three-run home run with two outs before Ortiz connected on his second homer of the night to give Milwaukee back-to-back and a 6-0 lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Jackson Chourio scored on a Michael Darrell-Hicks wild pitch. The run was charged to Heaney.

