Heat Advisory set for Tuesday, as heat indices could reach up to 103 degrees

PITTSBURGH — The heat continues to be the big story through Wednesday.

Temperatures will rise to the low 90s Tuesday afternoon, and with the high humidity, it will feel much hotter. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday for Allegheny, Washington, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Lawrence, Greene and western portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties, where heat indices could reach as high as 103 degrees.

There is also a chance of a few stray thundershowers that may cool us off at times in the afternoon.

Wednesday will again feature highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the upper 90s, around 100 degrees. Make sure to stay safe in the sun and heat early this week. Have a place to stay cool, stay hydrated and don’t forget to keep your pets cool, hydrated and out of the sun too!

Storm chances will start ramping late Wednesday into Thursday, with a front that will drop through, bringing cooler and much more comfortable air for the end of the week and into the weekend!

